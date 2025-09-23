A St Leonards road has been closed due to a void in the carriageway.

An East Sussex Highways said today (Tuesday, September 23) : Southwater Road, St Leonards is currently closed. This is due to a void in the carriageway outside number 51.

"The road will remain closed at this time and further updates will follow on when the road will be reopened. Thank you for your patience."

Southwater Road resident June Knight said the hole was ‘big enough to take a whole foot and leg, do damage to a car or motorbike - and rider, or a small animal’.

The road closure in Southwater Road, St Leonards. Pic: June Knight

She added: “The engineers said it was at least 10ft deep. And they were just the other day fixing a very deep sinkhole on Frederick Road.

"How many more sinkholes can we expect this coming autumn and winter with this bad weather? And it's not just sinkholes in the road. How many foundations and homes will be affected?

"Hastings and St Leonards are not built on granite or anything solid. It is built on clay, sand and shale. And water tables and ancient river streams underneath.

“It needs a real assessment as to what we should expect and what we should do before a further and serious disaster ensues, instead of just patching it up.”