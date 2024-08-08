Stunning new wall mural appears in Bexhill

The mural, featuring a detailed female portrait has appeared on the wall of a property in Wickham Avenue. It is the work of local community arts group WA.veArts.

It replaces the Bexhill Butterfly mural from 2019, conceptualised and commissioned by Sweet and Dandy for Coastal Currents and funded by Arts Council England. It was voted in the top 100 murals in the world that year.

W.Ave Arts Bexhill is an independent non profit organisation. Its aim is to work with and for the community to make it a better place for the next generation. WA.ve Arts said: “We are achieving more than ever before."

1 . The Bexhill Butterfly, part of Coastal Currents, pictured in Wickham Avenue in 2019. The Bexhill Butterfly, part of Coastal Currents, pictured in Wickham Avenue in 2019. Photo: JL

2 . New mural in Wickham Avenue Bexhill that's replaced The Bexhill Butterfly mural, which was done back in 2019 as part of coastal currents. New mural in Wickham Avenue Bexhill that's replaced The Bexhill Butterfly mural, which was done back in 2019 as part of coastal currents. Photo: staff

