Ten free or low cost Hastings area half term and Halloween activities for families to enjoy

It is the October half-term break next week from Monday October 23 and there are plenty of fun activities taking place in the Hastings area to keep the kids amused, occupied or spooked, that are free or low cost.
They include everything from a free story telling festival to Halloween themed fun and exploring a haunted abbey to a woodland miniature train ride. Meet a witch in her grotto, follow a pumpkin trail and go trick or treating at Priory meadow shopping centre
A free local attraction will offer the chance to learn more about pirates and smuggling in Hastings.
You can find all the details you need by clicking through our photos.
1. October half term fun
Head to Battle Abbey from Saturday October 21 - Sunday 29, to enjoy tales from spooky storytellers and solve creepy clues in a Halloween Quest. The event is free with normal admission to the English Heritage attraction. Free entry to English Heritage Members. it runs from 10am - 4pm each day. Photo: supplied
2. October half-term fun
Priorry Meadow shopping centre in Hastings has a free Halloween Trick or Treat event on Thursday October 26 from10am – 3pm. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costumes and meet with family members in the main mall where they will have 15 minutes to get crafty and decorate an awesome bag, ready to hold all treats.
They can then grab a photo in a selfie area before you heading to selected stores to say ‘Trick or Treat’ for a sweet! (or alternative). Free tickets need to be booked on the Priory Meadow website. Photo: sara bowrey
3. October half-term fun
The Art in the park project in Alexandra Park at Hastings has events taking place during half term week at its pavilion in the park. There is a Big Draw and Apple Day on Wednesday October 25, where children can bring a flask to enjoy freshly pressed apple juice. Admission is a £2 donation to the charity. A special Little Art Hub of Horrors event takes place on Sunday October 29, from 2pm - 5pm when there will be Halloween games, creepy crafts and prizes for the best costumes and carved pumpkins. Admission for the Sunday event is £6.13, with proceeds going toward the provision of creative and wellbeing projects for people experiencing social, financial or mental health problems. Photo: supplied
4. October half term fun
The Bohemia Walled Garden has a free Pumpkin Festival on Sunday October 22 from 11am - 3pm. There will be crafts for kids, pumpkin carving and homemade soup.
The garden is situated in Summerfields Woods, Visit the website www.bohemiawga.org.uk for precise details of location. Photo: supplied