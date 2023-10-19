Ten free or low cost Hastings area half term and Halloween activities for families to enjoy

3 . October half-term fun

The Art in the park project in Alexandra Park at Hastings has events taking place during half term week at its pavilion in the park. There is a Big Draw and Apple Day on Wednesday October 25, where children can bring a flask to enjoy freshly pressed apple juice. Admission is a £2 donation to the charity. A special Little Art Hub of Horrors event takes place on Sunday October 29, from 2pm - 5pm when there will be Halloween games, creepy crafts and prizes for the best costumes and carved pumpkins. Admission for the Sunday event is £6.13, with proceeds going toward the provision of creative and wellbeing projects for people experiencing social, financial or mental health problems. Photo: supplied