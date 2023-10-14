Watch bonfire fireworks from the pier

The fireworks and huge bonfire rake place on the beach at Pelham Place from 9pm. The seafront will be packed with spectators, but for those who just want to watch without the big crowd the pier could be a good altenative.

There are free standing tickets and people wanting to book tables for the event can do at £10 a table, which seats six. The table cost is refunded at the bar on ordering drinks.