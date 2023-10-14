BREAKING
This is how you can watch Hastings Bonfire fireworks while avoiding crowds and loud bangs

Hastings Pier is welcoming people to watch tonight’s spectacular fire works display with a view over the sea.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Oct 2023, 13:54 BST
Watch bonfire fireworks from the pier

The fireworks and huge bonfire rake place on the beach at Pelham Place from 9pm. The seafront will be packed with spectators, but for those who just want to watch without the big crowd the pier could be a good altenative.

There are free standing tickets and people wanting to book tables for the event can do at £10 a table, which seats six. The table cost is refunded at the bar on ordering drinks.

There will be bonfire collecting boxes on the pier, allowing people to donate to the bonfire as well as local charities and good causes.

