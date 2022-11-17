Bexhill Lions Club have arranged for children to meet Santa in his grotto at Wetherspoons Picture Playhouse in Western Road.

Santa in his Bexhill grotto

He will be there on Saturday December 7, 14 and 21 between 10am and 2pm.

Children can tell him their Christmas wishes and his elves will also be on hand to help him out.

The visit is £5 per child which includes a gift, a lucky dip and the opportunity to make some seasonal crafts. No booking is necessary, just turn up. Bexhill Lions raise money for local charities and good causes.

Most Popular

You can also meet Santa with his sleigh and helpers at the following locations between 5pm and 7pm: Bathing Hut Cafe December 8; Pebsham Community Centre December 12; Sivyers West Station December 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read? Bexhill remembrance day in pictures

Have you read? This is when you can ride on a special illuminated Christmas train at Hastings