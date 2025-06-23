This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today, August 7, 2025
This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today (Thursday, August 7, 2025).
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Bexhill, Fletching, Firle, Horam and Crowborough.
"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."
