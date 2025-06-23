This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today, July 21, 2025

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 10:44 BST
This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today (Monday, July 21, 2025).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Crowborough, Eastbourne, Seaford, Bexhill & Bodiam.

"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."

