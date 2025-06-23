This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today June 30 2025
This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today (Monday, June 30, 2025).
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "St Leonards, Bexhill, Seaford, Framfield and Mark Cross.
"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."
