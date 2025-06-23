This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today, October 20, 2025

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 15:52 BST
This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today (Monday, October 20, 2025).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Eastbourne, Uckfield, Herstmonceux, Blackboys and Fletching.

"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."

