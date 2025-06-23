This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today, October 23, 2025

This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today (Thursday, October 23, 2025).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Westfield, Blackboys, Buxted, North Chailey and Uckfield.

"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."

