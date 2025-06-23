This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today, September 23, 2025

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 12:27 BST
This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today (Tuesday, September 23, 2025).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Bishopstone, Lewes, Wadhurst, Groombridge and Mayfield.

"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."

