This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today, September 24, 2025

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today (Wednesday, September 23, 2025).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Bexhill, St Leonards, Newhaven, Rye and Hurst Green.

"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."

Related topics:BexhillSt LeonardsNewhavenRye
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice