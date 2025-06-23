This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today, September 25, 2025
This is where East Sussex Highways pothole repair teams are working today (Thursday, September 25, 2025).
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Hellingly, Hartfield, Hastings, Seaford and Bodle Street Green.
"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."