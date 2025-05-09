This is where pothole repair teams are working in East Sussex today, Friday, May 9
This is where pothole repair teams are working in East Sussex today, Friday, May 9.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Lewes, Heathfield, Hastings, Guestling and Horam.
"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule.”
