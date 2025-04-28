Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is where pothole repair teams are working in East Sussex today, Monday, April 28.

An East Sussex Highways spokespersoan said: “Our pothole repair teams will be working across the county today, including St Leonards, Eastbourne, Hurst Green, Heathfield and Hailsham.

"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule.”

Pothole repair teams will be working across the county today Pic: East Sussex Highways

