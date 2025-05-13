This is where pothole repair teams are working in East Sussex today, Tuesday, May 13
This is where pothole repair teams are working in East Sussex today, Tuesday, May 13.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Our pothole repair teams are working across the county today, including Bexhill, Polegate, Bodiam, Seaford and Newhaven.
"Please be advised we will also be working in other locations, and may be required to attend emergencies outside of their schedule."
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.