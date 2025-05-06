This is why QR codes have appeared on East Sussex bus stops

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 6th May 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
QR codes have been placed on East Sussex bus stops so people can use their smart phones to see live and scheduled departure information.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "Every bus stop in East Sussex has a QR code.

"Simply scan it to find out what buses are due at that stop.

"It's as simple as scan, know and go!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
QR codes have appeared on East Sussex bus stops. Pic: East Sussex County CouncilQR codes have appeared on East Sussex bus stops. Pic: East Sussex County Council
QR codes have appeared on East Sussex bus stops. Pic: East Sussex County Council

"You can also tap through to our interactive map to find out information about any stop in the county, helping keep you informed about your journey"

QR (quick response) codes can be scanned with a smartphone. The code contains information and connects you with a resource on the web.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:East Sussex County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice