This is why QR codes have appeared on East Sussex bus stops
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "Every bus stop in East Sussex has a QR code.
"Simply scan it to find out what buses are due at that stop.
"It's as simple as scan, know and go!
"You can also tap through to our interactive map to find out information about any stop in the county, helping keep you informed about your journey"
QR (quick response) codes can be scanned with a smartphone. The code contains information and connects you with a resource on the web.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.