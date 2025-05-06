This is why QR codes have appeared on East Sussex bus stops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

QR codes have been placed on East Sussex bus stops so people can use their smart phones to see live and scheduled departure information.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "Every bus stop in East Sussex has a QR code.

"Simply scan it to find out what buses are due at that stop.

"It's as simple as scan, know and go!

QR codes have appeared on East Sussex bus stops. Pic: East Sussex County Council

"You can also tap through to our interactive map to find out information about any stop in the county, helping keep you informed about your journey"

QR (quick response) codes can be scanned with a smartphone. The code contains information and connects you with a resource on the web.

