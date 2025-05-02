Update - emergency flood prevention work closes East Sussex road

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:37 BST
Emergency flood prevention work has closed an East Sussex road today (Friday, May 2).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Emergency drainage works are taking place in Waites Lane, Fairlight, today to alleviate flooding.

"We're working outside property numbers 24 - 43 with temporary traffic lights in place until 5pm.”

An update from East Sussex Highways added: “Emergency drainage works taking place in Waites Lane, Fairlight, today to alleviate flooding are being extended due to further works needed.

Sussex roadworks. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex roadworks. Photo: Stock image / National World

"We will remove the temporary traffic lights over the Bank Holiday weekend and resume the work on Tuesday 6 May.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this and thank you for your patience.”

