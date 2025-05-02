Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency flood prevention work has closed an East Sussex road today (Friday, May 2).

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Emergency drainage works are taking place in Waites Lane, Fairlight, today to alleviate flooding.

"We're working outside property numbers 24 - 43 with temporary traffic lights in place until 5pm.”

An update from East Sussex Highways added: “Emergency drainage works taking place in Waites Lane, Fairlight, today to alleviate flooding are being extended due to further works needed.

"We will remove the temporary traffic lights over the Bank Holiday weekend and resume the work on Tuesday 6 May.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this and thank you for your patience.”

