Brighton and Hove establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Volks Bar And Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 3 Madeira Drive, Brighton was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 315 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 270 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.