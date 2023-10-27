Brighton and Hove establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Paris House, a pub, bar or nightclub at Public House, 21 Western Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 311 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 268 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.