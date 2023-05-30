Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Busby And Wilds, a pub, bar or nightclub at 8 - 9 Rock Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on April 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 310 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 262 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.