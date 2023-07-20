NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Brighton and Hove establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Brighton and Hove drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Circle Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ladies Mile Hotel, 2 Mackie Avenue, Brighton was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 317 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 268 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.