Brighton and Hove establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Brighton and Hove drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Circle Kitchen, a pub, bar or nightclub at Ladies Mile Hotel, 2 Mackie Avenue, Brighton was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 317 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 268 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.