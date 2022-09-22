Brighton and Hove restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Workshop Lab, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15c Prince Albert Street, Brighton was given the maximum score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 906 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 683 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.