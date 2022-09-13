Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Stoney Point Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 George Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 907 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 684 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.