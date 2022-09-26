Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fred, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Boundary Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on August 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 907 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 683 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.