Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
China Garden, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 88 - 91 Preston Street, Brighton, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 913 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 687 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.