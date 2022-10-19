Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Hut, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 280 - 282 Portland Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 913 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 687 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.