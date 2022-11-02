Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Vero Gusto Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 St James'S Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 913 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 688 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.