Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
58 minutes ago
Break Point Beach Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 26 - 28 Kings Road Arches, Brighton was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.