Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
58 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Break Point Beach Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 26 - 28 Kings Road Arches, Brighton was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 907 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 691 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.