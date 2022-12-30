Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Blend Coffee Co, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Station Road, Portslade was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.