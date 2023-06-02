Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Upper Crust Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 Waterloo Street, Hove was given the score after assessment on April 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 877 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.