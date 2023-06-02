Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Upper Crust Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 Waterloo Street, Hove was given the score after assessment on April 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 877 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.