Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
Morley's Brighton, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 22 St James'S Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on June 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 881 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 678 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.