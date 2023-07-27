Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
VIP Charcoal Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 238 Portland Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 876 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 673 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.