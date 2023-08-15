Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Loro's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 66 - 68 Lewes Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 869 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 671 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.