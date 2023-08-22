BREAKING
Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

Dishy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Timber Chalet Cafe, Blakers Park, Preston Drove, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 869 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.