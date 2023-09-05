BREAKING
Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
Harbour Hotel/Harby's Bar And Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Harbour Hotel, 64 Kings Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 868 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 664 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.