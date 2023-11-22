Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sussex Masonic Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 25 Queens Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 877 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 668 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.