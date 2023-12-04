Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chicks Chicken Pizza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Lewes Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 882 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 672 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.