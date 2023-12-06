Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Madeira Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 15-16 Madeira Drive, Brighton was given the score after assessment on October 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 882 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 680 (77%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.