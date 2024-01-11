Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mon Cafe Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 100 St James'S Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 876 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 679 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.