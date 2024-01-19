Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
FGround Kemptown, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 81 St Georges Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 877 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 678 (77%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.