Brighton and Hove restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
FGround Kemptown, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 81 St Georges Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 877 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 678 (77%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.