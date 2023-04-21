Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
St Richards Church, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at St Richards Church Hall, Beal Crescent, Brighton was given the maximum score after assessment on April 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 868 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 663 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.