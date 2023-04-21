Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:06 BST
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
St Richards Church, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at St Richards Church Hall, Beal Crescent, Brighton was given the maximum score after assessment on April 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.