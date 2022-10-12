Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Six, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 102 - 104 Western Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 911 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 687 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.