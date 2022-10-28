Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Georgies, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 85 George Street, Hove was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 913 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 688 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.