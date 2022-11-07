Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Park And Mist, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Leisure Centre, King Alfred, Kingsway, Hove was given the score after assessment on October 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 907 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 685 (76%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.