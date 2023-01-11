Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Expresso Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Church Road, Portslade, Brighton, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 906 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 683 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.