Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
No 13 Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Lewes Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 904 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 684 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.