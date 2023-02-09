Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Madhatter, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 35 Montpelier Road, Brighton, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 899 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 685 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.