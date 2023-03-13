Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Cosiez Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Upper St James Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 884 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 675 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.