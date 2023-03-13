Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Cosiez Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43 Upper St James Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 884 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 675 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.