Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
Nanima Asian Kitchen And Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 St Georges Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on February 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 884 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 675 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.